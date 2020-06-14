This country is currently going through a double whammy of a virus and racial strife. One is a natural phenomenon that we don’t yet know how to conquer. The other is of our own making that we also don’t yet know how to finally defeat. In my last letter I addressed the virus; here I will address racial strife.
This country began with a certificate of birth that stated a value of equality for our future people. The sower of those seeds, Thomas Jefferson, stated that the living should not be governed by the laws enacted by the dead.
Eleven years after our country’s birth and the statement of this lofty expectation of equality we created a government that, today, would be considered racially biased. The only equal people in our new country at the time of our original constitution were white Anglo-Saxon protestants who were not a liability to society. That original constitution created methods of choosing leaders which caused those equal men to become the leaders of that new constitutional government. As our country matured those equal people became our ruling class.
While the methods of choosing our leaders have changed over the years we have, for the most part, continued to select them from the white Anglo-Saxon among us. These leaders, over the years, have made federal, state and local laws to support our constitution and provide self government for our continually changing population. These same leaders have created systems to enforce and adjudicate the laws they created. They have also created systems of confinement for people judged by our legal system to require confinement. All of these systems reflected the biases’ of the ruling class.
As time passed; this country, because of its perceived opportunity, attracted people from all over the world. We became what is commonly referred to as “The Melting Pot”. The process of this pot melting caused many racial variations in people which brought with it a vitality and differences from the norms of our continuing ruling class. Our rulers continued to develop laws, policing practices, criminal justice systems and penal institutions to satisfy their biases. Consequently these institutions did not keep up with the needs of our pot as it was melting.
During the past 200-plus years we, through much agony and torment, have created a federal government and a system for election of our leaders that no longer has built in biases’. Biases are now left to, “We The People”.
My suggestion for a better future is to establish permanent review boards of elected leaders that are tasked with continually reviewing and upgrading existing laws, policing rules and the criminal justice systems with the goal of eliminating bias, instituting fairness and an improved future for those caught in the webs of the systems.
We are not who we were. We need our legal systems to reflect who we are; have a population that agrees to live by those legal systems and have the flexibility to accommodate who we develop into over time.
Ronald L. Feller
Aiken