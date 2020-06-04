On several occasions I've seen photos in the Aiken Standard of businesses whose employees are wearing masks and observing social distancing guidelines as suggested by the CDC and other agencies tasked with informing the public about ways in which the spread of the coronavirus can be mitigated.
Unfortunately all too often, patrons of the businesses are shown as not being so responsible. Wearing a mask is not the sole responsibility of the business owner but is also that of the customer. Walking down most streets in Aiken the number of mask wearers is far outnumbered by those who believe wearing a mask is not necessary.
In my opinion, wearing a mask is sending a message that you are concerned for the health of others and should be lauded rather than ridiculed. Wearing a mask is not an infringement of anyone's personal liberty but is one small way that we can all contribute to the elimination of this pandemic, which is far from over as in indicated in the continued increase of those infected throughout the state and county.
So, wear a mask when you shop and dine around Aiken and let everyone know that you're doing your part in making Aiken a safe and healthy place to recreate and do business.
Bill Zink
Aiken