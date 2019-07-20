Almost all agree that there is a crisis at the border and that we need better immigration laws. I encourage you to ask our representatives in government to work together to achieve this. None of us will be totally happy with the outcome but it has to be an improvement if they can come together.
Future generations will judge our actions at the border. We can only value our rights if we value those of others, and that means keeping families together and providing living necessities to asylum seekers.
Some may disagree on the truth of this or when and how it began. But we must improve conditions and cannot turn away.
Karin Sisk
Aiken