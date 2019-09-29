This letter is a response to Richard H. Koblin’s criticism of my Sept 1 letter stating President Trump’s advice to the members of The Squad to go home was not racist. I stand by that belief along with millions of Americans including activist Alveda King, niece of MLK; Secretary of Housing Dr. Ben Carson and Sen. Mitt Romney.
Mr. Koblin decries that I am a “white, conservative Republican” (yes to all) but sees fit to bring my children into the picture. He writes that I have never “lectured my children, their faces stamped with worry, how to survive a police encounter.” True. When my now-adult children were young, I told them to respect and obey police and encouraged them to attend drug prevention seminars and join sports teams sponsored and run by local police. Since they have led crime free lives, they have never experienced a negative police encounter.
He continues that because of their race my children can live where they want, vote where they want and run for office. Indeed they can, but not because of race. They are American citizens with advanced educations and successful professional careers, for which my wife and I worked hard to provide. These are not privileges but advantages open to all citizens regardless of gender and race.
Mr. Koblin ends his discourse with an unusual reference to “cockroaches.” saying they will return to “their dark holes after the 2020 election.” I infer that he relates cockroaches to us “white, conservative Republicans." Here he appears to channel President Trump with unnecessary name calling – although to my knowledge the president has not called anyone a “cockroach” – at least not yet. (By the way, in my letters to the Aiken Standard, I never use negative or pejorative comments when addressing the letter of someone with whom I disagree politically.)
But let us examine the the lowly cockroach. They have inhabited our planet for over 150 million years. They must be doing something right. I am confident they will be with us for the remaining five years of the Trump presidency. With luck and continued good health, so will I. Meanwhile, let us all strive to keep America great.
James E. Haviland
Aiken