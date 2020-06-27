I want to thank all law enforcement officers, especially the first responders. The officers who are the first ones at a car accident, a domestic problem and a shooting. These officers put their lives on the line very day. It is incredibly sad to see that many cities have thrown these brave people under the bus.
I believe all these brave officers should resign effective immediately. Why put their lives on the line everyday when the leaders of cities and states do not have their backs and their citizens tolerant it? Sad time in America.
Charles Cushman
Aiken