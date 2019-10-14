Last month there was a letter to the editor claiming that religion has no right to influence government because of the Constitution’s “separation of church and state.” The Constitution of the United States says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
So the church is protected from the government, not the other way around.
Faithful Christians are people whose Christian principles influence all of their lives: their marriage, child rearing, their treatment of others, the way they do their work and conduct their business, the way they vote and exert godly influence on what happens in their government – local and national.
The Christian church has the potential of being the single strongest force in this country. Instead, we’ve been weak, vacillating, disregarded and scared by the “separation of church and state.”
There is no such thing. We as Christian individuals and the church have the right and the responsibility to vote and to speak up for the godly principles on which this country was founded in matters that concern sacredness of life, marriage, sexuality, education of our children, entertainment, government use of money, peace, conservation, health care, total quality of life.
God’s way brings peace instead of anger, integrity rather than blame casting, life in place of death, love for hate, order out of chaos.
Those who founded this country understood that. What will it take for us as citizens of this potentially great land to realize that truth and stand firm for it?
Jean Andrews Kling
Jackson