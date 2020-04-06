I would like to address the handful of writers who feel compelled to write, apparently on a scheduled rotation basis, a weekly letter telling all of us how awful President Trump is.
We get that you harbor a hatred for our president. We see the same old talking points about “racist, liar, amoral, etc., etc.”, of course without any concrete examples. They claim in every letter that Trump is racist or sexist. I say, prove it, or at least write “in my personal opinion.”
We have a wonderful, much envied system in our nation where we elect our president. We do not always get our choice as the winner. But we are all Americans, and need to respect and support the elections. This constant belittling by a handful of people is an insult to the majority here in Aiken who elected President Trump. And I can assure you it does not change anyone’s opinion.
By the way, I do hope all of you principled anti-Trump letter writers will quickly return their stimulus checks (thanks to the Trump administration) back to the government or at least pass it in on to our local small businesses, churches or food banks. Of course, this check is in addition to the lower gas prices we are enjoying, any pay raises and investment gains, lower drug prices, getting rid of the mandate in Obamacare, etc., all accomplished by a “magic wand” in the hands of President Trump.
Can we not all put aside personal bias, the unwillingness to give credit and even support to the White House and the team of experienced leaders, most of whom are working day and night without any financial compensation, to negate the damaging policies of the past and make our lives better? Is this not only the American way but also the Judeo Christian thing to do?
J. Collova
Aiken