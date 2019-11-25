Like many of you, many of my parenting skills were learned from my parents. They taught me right from wrong, they said always do the right thing no matter the consequences.
I passed this on to my child and she has grown to be a good citizen. I love my child but I provided oversight and discipline when she strayed because I knew I was raising her and giving her a foundation for raising her children.
It seems that now it is OK to disregard wrong as long as our 401(K) grows. Once, our country was the leadership beacon setting the example for other nations to follow but now we are becoming the symbol of greed and corruption.
Too many people are discarding citizenship, dignity, reputation and country in favor of 401(K). Your children and grandchildren are learning from you and will one day be the leaders of our country.
However, they will not be world leaders but will be followers because of what they have learned from watching you. Put right before party, the children are watching.
Jimmie Morgan
Aiken