The world and its people's thinking is now different than it was just a year ago. We complained and argued then about the price of gasoline and and argued about the football players who wouldn't stand up for the American flag before a game, etc.. So now we are faced with those who would dishonor not only our flag but the American way of life itself, and in the end, God. And who's getting the blame.? Our President during, it just so happens, during an election year.
Remember, this is not the 1930s when a man named Hitler convinced the German people that their government people were corrupt and needed to be ousted and replaced by non-Jewish people. Thousands were killed, including many more thousands of American soldiers who served to protect freedom. Those who had served Hitler, by the will of God, are gone.
While no American politician today believes we are headed for a return of the 1930s, many misinformed rioting people may think we should, but under a different leader who thinks like they are being taught to think.
John Martone
Aiken