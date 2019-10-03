Thank you for not printing another article about Aiken County students not be represented in Area 1. I take offense to the fact that your paper says Area 1 students are not represented. There are many dedicated teachers, aides, custodians, lunch personnel, secretaries, media specialists, and principals who work very hard every day (and night) to ensure that the students in Area 1 are receiving a good education. It is the teachers, the administration and their staff who work put their boots to the ground every day to improve the quality of education for everyone in Aiken County.
Please be reminded that school board members are to vote for items that will improve the education for all of our students – not just an area. Yes, it’s true that three board members have resigned, but if you ask each of them, they will tell you they were elected to make decisions that were best for the district as a whole and not only think of one area.
Please start being more positive about our school system and write articles about the good things the teachers are doing and our students are accomplishing. Let’s start focusing on a positive future.
Nance Dukes
Aiken