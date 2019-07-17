When I read material or hear conversation that is redundant and conveys no new learning I tend to categorize that content as “jibber jabber." My wife hates that term but I find it useful. Sunday’s articles titled “South Carolina’s plutonium problem” and “SRS is and has been a positive force on the City of Aiken” are examples of what I consider to be "jibber jabber.”
The first article uses too many words to re-inform us that our political system lacks the courage and backbone to deal with our country’s nuclear issue responsibly. The second reminds us that we will continue to welcome nuclear waste locally as long as dollars to stimulate our economy are attached. Nothing of substance new in either article.
Our reality in this country is that nuclear waste seems destined to remain in essentially the place it became waste. This reality presents extremely long term hazards and expense with the distinct possibility of future catastrophic events. I hear none of our existing politicians addressing this issue.
It would seem that if we wanted to print something useful on the nuclear issue that experts would be asked to develop scenarios on the potential impact on local areas if nuclear storage facilities in their areas were to experience certain environmental impacts like an earthquake rated 9 on the Richter scale; a force F5 tornado or a force 5 hurricane.
What if two or more of these events were experienced in a worse case combination? You say it can’t happen. How often do we now experience the 100 year flood? What are the enhanced impacts of these potential environmental events as these facilities age, especially considering the current propensity to ignore this gathering storm with inadequate federal support to secure safety in areas affected? Also what about potential terrorist activity?
We are currently negotiating with North Korea and Iran to give up their nuclear weapons programs by threatening their destruction if they don’t comply with our demands. Perhaps a better tactic would be to acquaint them with the negative legacy problems associated with the path they are on. That path could ultimately lead to self destruction. To benefit from this sage advice would require that their politicians be wiser than ours. One can only hope.
It is time to begin to understand the potential consequences of our nuclear past in a way that it informs and inspires our future. Stop the “jibber jabber” and let’s engage in useful dialogue.
Ronald L. Feller
Aiken