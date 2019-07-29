Talk about a double standard in politics. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her ilk overstepped their authority by denying President Trump the right to free speech under the Constitution and accusing him of racism and condemning it with a one-sided resolution in the House.
The four new congresswomen they now call the Squad – which I call the Hit Squad – have gone above and beyond belittling our country while promoting their warped view of what our country should turn into.
All of those running for president have put forth their version of socialism denying anyone the right to think for themselves. This will make them slaves to a system that has failed around the world.
What is really reprehensible is how the news media, the Democrats and many people accusing Trump of racism misrepresented what he actually said.
What I heard, backed up by the following taken from Politico is what Trump said. “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it's done."
He didn’t say go back to the countries where their families originated; he referenced going back to their districts that they represent and fix their issues.
I’m sure that I am not alone when I say that Independents, Democrats and Republicans alike who fought against socialist and communists’ countries will refuse to be browbeaten into allowing anyone in office to kill what we fought against to keep our democracy.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville