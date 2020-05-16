There’s never a better rallying call than a common enemy. We have that enemy and it poses a threat to all of us. Together we can persevere – divisiveness is not an answer. Vitriol is not going to solve this. Complaints without viable constructive alternatives won’t either and unfortunately playing with people’s lives for political advantage not only won’t help but is criminal.
I disagree with those who selfishly want what they want without due consideration to the impact to others. A different message which says that we must find a “safe” means to restart our businesses and jobs is what should be advocated otherwise our inaction will lead to impacting the liberties and lives of our children, and that of future generations. Nothing is safe so absolute safety is an unreasonable standard.
Instead finding a balance between risk and benefit and manage the heck out of the risk like we do regarding driving, flying, food supply, construction etc. It should be informed by facts and the best that experts can muster. Transparent sharing of information and lessons learned is critical. We will have missteps, learn and improve over time, but time itself won’t contribute to the solution; only to the problem. Moving cautiously forward is essential while standing still only postpones what’s necessary and inevitable while exacerbating the problem. Let’s debate risks coupled with benefits and not risks alone. Let’s identify how to mitigate and manage those risks, find an acceptable place to start, test it and move forward. Failure to do so engenders an even greater risk to our society which too will disproportionately hit the least fortunate only there will be more people in that circumstance by then.
Protests aren’t helping. Partisan politicians don’t help. Biased (selective or misrepresented) reporting, doesn’t help. Trying to find fault and lay blame doesn’t help – even against the Chinese government. That’s an issue to be dealt with, but it won’t help alleviate the current crisis.
What will help is to “network” the best minds in the country to find a path forward. Use social media to share ideas instead of hate, start to home in on a set of best practices for different situations and most importantly to unite. There’s thousands of “hate messages” on social media for every constructive idea. Does it really help anything? Turn our creativity into a positive force. Use one’s energy to find solutions and not for complaining.
Complaining by itself is a racket with no value – perhaps worse than doing nothing as it seeks to conscript others into the same lack of contribution. We need to find new and safe ways to do things so we can take care of ourselves for a lifetime whereas expending all our resources in giveaways can only last so long and then what? This isn’t to suggest that we shouldn’t help only that we need a strategy to deal with a strategic issue. A tactical solution can only solve tactical issues which will prevail until strategic issue is resolved.
William Schuster
Aiken