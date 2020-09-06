t’s time to gain some perspective on the pandemic. I calculated the local numbers to see how both Aiken and South Carolina stack up.
It’s about perspective over fear vs. perception (enhanced by media).
This is what I found as of Aug. 25, 2020: In Aiken County, 1% of the population has tested positive since March. Of those positives, two people out of 100 have died. This equates to a death rate of three people out of every 10,000 county residents.
In South Carolina, 2% of the state’s entire population had tested positive since inception. Of those who tested positive, two out of 100 have died. The state’s death rate is five people out of every 10,000.
Based on these numbers, we have reason to rejoice. These numbers are not nearly as bleak as we are lead to believe. Perhaps we need to adjust our level of fear. Let’s base our perception on the real numbers.
Sherri Jones
Aiken