This is in response to Jack DeVine’s column “Fundamental Change: A progress report.”
It is so interesting that Mr. DeVine castigates those who seek fundamental change in this country. He tells us that “we have taken major steps to stamp out injustice; it’s a work in progress with constant improvement.” And that “Continuing on that path … will bring us home.”
Mr. DeVine seems to forget that our “path” included many and varied protests and marches; including the 1955 Bus Boycott after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her seat to a white male passenger. The 1963 March on Washington where more than 200,000 protestors marched for jobs and freedom for African Americans and resulted in the passage of civil rights legislation in 1964. The Civil Rights Act explicitly prohibited discrimination in employment. Bloody Sunday in 1965 at the Edmund Pettus Bridge was a shock for the nation. Seeing Bull Connor and his troops beat protestors, including Rep. John Lewis was the definitive blow that resulted in the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. None of that legislation would have been passed without the protests and marches.
Our country is founded on freedom of speech, press, assembly and petition. For our democracy to not just endure but thrive, we must acknowledge and address the inequities in this country. Our democracy has faced many other challenges and remained intact. Our path forward must include dialogues, conversation and an acknowledgement that we are not yet a “perfect union.”
Michele Springsteen
Aiken