I’m worried.
There was a very good editorial published in the June 10 edition of the Aiken Standard. There was a very bad pair of headlines in The State evening edition: “SC officials sound alarm on COVID-19 after reporting 528 new cases” and “As COVID-19 cases soar, SC Governor McMaster says ‘the answer is individual responsibility.’”
S.C. DHEC officials have said they’re really disappointed (horrified?) to have seen the lack of masks/social distancing at South Carolina beaches and Columbia gatherings, after Gov. Henry McMaster began opening the state.
Presumably, DHEC mentioned to the governor the likely outcome if people don’t follow recommendations, yet he seems to have wash his hands of the future as he persists in saying it’s not his problem because it’s up to the individual. Seems that many individuals are also washing their hands of responsibility.
I’m really worried.
Ed Conover
Aiken