The recent Sunday column by Jack DeVine makes good points regarding perspectives on the current crisis. Blame is not of value but facts are. We all agree that we are behind in many aspects regarding our national response. The reason we are behind must be recognized.
He calls our attention to the Jan. 31 action of the president. He does not mention the other critical date of import. The other date is Feb. 28. That was the date that the president introduced the taskforce headed by the vice president.
The month that passed, with no government response, is the month that was lost and has cost much of the catch up that is happening now.
The president rightly takes credit for banning China travel. He has claimed the move was unprecedented and was taken even against the advice of many. He claims he saved many lives with this bold and courageous action.
To make such a bold move he must have had overwhelming evidence of the danger of the epidemic occurring in China. Armed with that evidence why did it take a month to respond with a taskforce?
The month that was lost has put us a month behind. Imagine where we will be a month from now with regard to supplies of masks, beds, and ventilators and treatment research. We should be there now except for the month we lost between Jan. 31 and Feb. 28.
It is a fair question to ask: Given the evidence the president had on Jan. 31 should we have waited to until Feb. 29 to have a team put together to develop a response plan? How many lives have been lost because of the delay?
Ralph DiSibio
Aiken