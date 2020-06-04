Experienced, dependable, strong and loyal are just four of Judith Warner’s best qualities. I have known Ms. Warner for over 20 years as my husband works as a title abstractor and has conducted research in her RMC office since the year 2000.
Under Ms. Warner’s leadership, the RMC upgraded its computers and document recording process with a state of the art scanning system and research database, relocated all documents and materials to the new county office, and provided attorneys, title abstractors and general public with the recording and document retrieval services needed during the recent closure of county facilities.
Because of her leadership, the Aiken County RMC Office has been able to streamline its services, offering an efficient model of document recording and retrieval that resulted in quicker turnaround times and improved customer service due to ease of filing. In fact, several county officials sent employees to the Aiken County RMC as Ms. Warner’s office has served as a model of efficiency and customer service.
These accolades are a direct result of Ms. Warner’s leadership. It is clear, based on her proven record, experience, and knowledge of the inner workings of the RMC Office, that she is the best candidate for the job. On June 9, I am voting for Judith Warner, who has a successful record as RMC and resume to back it up. It’s clear she has proven herself as the best and only real candidate for the job.
Dr. Rebecca G. Harper
Associate professor, Augusta University