It's a great thing that the economy is so robust that the unemployment rate is at a low. You really can't find anything negative about people being put to work. Those people are now able to buy things they once were able to buy before they became unemployed or employed at a lower salary. They are now able to afford a car and a mortgage to buy a home. But look what's happening because of prosperity.
Hourly wages have risen for many employees from $8 an hour to $15 an hour and Congress is considering raising the minimum wage $15. That's great, but two things will and have already happened. First, employees who saw their hourly wages rise from an unbelievable rate of $8 to $15, now want $16 an hour. The second is that the price of things, like, food has also increased to take advantage of the extra money workers are being paid. Basic food items, like milk, eggs and meats have risen and those retirees who didn't receive a similar pension increase are beginning to feel the pinch.
Obviously the companies being forced to pay competitive wages need to raise their prices to pay for the new wage increases and avoid lower corporate earnings and lower stockholder dividends.
Where this wage increase will take us can only be inflationary and a reverse of who can now afford it.
John Martone
Aiken