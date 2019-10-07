In the past few months we have had two Republican Primary elections in Aiken County with a 9% and 16% turnout of registered voters. Except for presidential elections, the normal turnout is around 10%. There are a lot of suggested reasons for this low turnout but when you get right down to it, I believe people do not place enough importance on voting, not just in Aiken County, but across the country. Even in presidential election years the turnout is still less than 40%.
How do we improve voter interest and turnout in Aiken County, or for that matter, everywhere in the country? How do we encourage voter registration, especially among younger people?
I’m afraid most people never stop and think about the role elected officials play in their lives. Elected officials control some of the most important aspects of our lives, such as how our tax money is spent, what services are provided, and even how are children are educated.
It is shocking to me that a lot of people do not know the names of their elected officials. A good start is to go to the website scvotes.org to see your specific voting precinct and districts.
In Aiken County we will shortly have an Aiken city election on Nov. 5 and a school board election to fill three district seats on Dec. 10. The 2020 presidential election is also on the horizon.
I think everyone who is an American citizen owes it to their country, state, county, city, family and especially to their children, to make an effort to educate themselves on candidates and vote in all elections. The best way to encourage your children is to set an example for them.
The Aiken GOP will be conducting voter registration drives in the near future, but you can register online at the website scvotes.org.
Bob Brookshire
Chairman Aiken County GOP