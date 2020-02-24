President Trump’s best argument for re-election is a strong economy, one he claims is unprecedented.
But is it?
In Trump’s first 35 months in office, the economy added an average of 191,000 jobs per month and the unemployment rate fell by 1.2 percentage points. In the 35 months before that, new jobs averaged 227,000 per month and the unemployment rate dropped by 2 percentage points.
The 1.9 private sector jobs created in 2019 were the fewest since the recovery began in 2010.
The Dow is up 60% under Trump. But it rose 70% during the first term of the previous administration and more than 130% over the previous eight years.
GDP has been growing for 10 years with the first three years of growth under Trump very similar to the three years prior to his election. He has never reached the 3% growth he promised.
Federal deficits during his presidency will exceed any in history not impacted by a recession.
Best economy ever? No.
The budget Trump just proposed includes cutting Medicare roughly half a trillion, Medicaid $900 billion and Social Security $24 billion. Just imagine what he will do if he doesn’t have to worry about re-election.
His administration is in court right now fighting to declare the Affordable Care Act illegal and take away protections for pre-existing conditions.
If you rely on Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security, or if you or someone you love has a pre-existing condition, voting for Trump will hurt you and your family.
Karen Gutmann
Aiken