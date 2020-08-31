I am writing in response to Jack DeVine’s column from Aug. 19. I am an experienced poll worker, having trained in 1996 and worked almost every primary and election until 2009. I was chairman and executive committeewoman of the Aiken County Republican Party and poll watcher for a number of years.
Part of my training and experience taught me that there is always a possibility of voter fraud. In fact, I watched a number of attempts right here in Aiken County. I have knowledge of problems that happened during this primary season. A voter went to the county election office to vote and then received an absentee ballot in the mail. If he had filled it out and mailed it in, it would have been fraud.
An issue I had repeatedly was duplicate voter registration cards. When someone moves out of his precinct, the voter is no longer allowed to vote there, but the voter card is not surrendered. One voter attempted to vote in Aiken with an old voter card after having moved to Columbia six months prior. Requiring valid and current driver’s licenses is the fix for this.
Absentee voting is legitimate and easy to do, it just takes a few steps ahead of time to make sure the ballot arrives at the election office by the usual mail delivery time on election day. No ballots should be counted that arrive after the election is over. To have ballots mailed out willy-nilly to every household is ridiculous. Voting should be done only by registered voters in person or by requesting a ballot.
Voter fraud is happening in the U.S. right now. New Jersey just had an election thrown out because of voter fraud. Postal workers found bundles containing hundreds of ballots, which is highly irregular. Detroit, New York and other cities are struggling with rampant fraud.
Voting is a special privilege which I take very seriously. I want everyone who wants to vote to come out and vote or request an absentee ballot. Having polling locations open for more than one day is extremely costly for the county/state, finding polling places (often schools and churches) causes a huge problem for the election officials, and if you can’t vote on election day, then simply vote absentee.
Diane Giddings
North Augusta