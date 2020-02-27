South Carolina has open primaries. As a Democrat, I use them as an opportunity to educate myself on the Republican candidates and vote for the one I feel is best. I encourage you to do something local Republican leader Bob Brookshire has declared he is incapable of doing, research the candidates and make an informed decision.
You may surprise yourself and see a candidate you like, once you cast the partisan rhetoric aside. If you go and “vote for the worst,” as Mr. Brookshire encourages Republicans to do, you are further assisting their path to the presidency. Educate yourself on the issues and the candidates. Use your vote wisely, not recklessly.
Elise Fox
Aiken