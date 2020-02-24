I still believe in America. I believe in the land of the free and the home of the brave. I believe, that as an American, I have a duty to my country.
My duty comes in the form of voting. I am not naive enough to think that my one vote can change the trajectory in which this country is headed. I do, however, believe that if I can provide enough people the opportunity to register and then to actually vote, we can change the trajectory.
As Americans, no longer can we depend on anyone else to keep our nation great. Think of your neighborhood as our entire country. Everyone has to work together to keep it neat. This may be our last election to turn this country around. We can choose to do nothing or we can choose to care.
My vote is to care. My duty is to cast my ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Even though I don’t know who the Democratic candidate will be, I will vote that day. I will help others get to the polls to vote that day because I believe, with all of my heart, that the upcoming election will determine the kind of world my grandchildren get to grow up in.
Vote your voice on Nov. 3.
Sharon Shields
Aiken