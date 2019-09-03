Sen. Lindsey Graham said on “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Aug. 25, that when he is re-elected in 2020 he will cut Social Security and Medicare benefits to address the growing deficit. He was asked about the $1.5 trillion tax cut that has not “paid for itself.” He said he still “hopes it will.”
This is a con job. Corporations told him that if he passed the tax cut they would buy back shares and not invest in their businesses or give wage boosts. And that is just what they did.
If we re-elect Sen. Graham, rest assured he will do just what he says now. He will ignore those less fortunate than himself, those that don’t have healthcare or good schools or decent wages here in South Carolina. Vote him out to retire in style to his house in the Hamptons.
Michele Springsteen
Aiken