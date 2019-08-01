Please vote for John Klecker on Aug. 13 for District 3 City Council. I have worked with John for over 10 years and his knowledge of budgeting, finances and tax rules are just what we need to actually implement the improvements necessary in Aiken.
Since he retired here in 2015 to be near his sons and new granddaughter, he has become actively involved in the community serving as a SCORE business mentor, Houndslake Neighbor Association Architectural Committee person, volunteer tax preparer and City of Aiken Planning commissioner. He has current knowledge of both Aiken’s needs and opportunities. He has a proven record of balancing needs and establishing workable financial budgets to implement necessary changes.
John is a strong and experienced financial manager and will be an outstanding addition to the Aiken City Council. He is what District 3 needs now.
Cherri DeFigh-Price
Aiken