Bernie Sanders had a good night in New Hampshire. But did he really? Actually the moderates together received more than 54% of those voting while Bernie received less than 26% of the votes casts. Since then, Bernie has been running on a lot of hype with policies that are as extreme on the left as Trump is on the right.
If Bernie rides to the nomination on the results of New Hampshire (and to a lesser degree Iowa), two states with little diversity, Trump will win re-election in a landslide. Elections are won from the middle not the extremes. We need a president for all of the people. Bernie loves beating up billionaires but like it or not we need people who create opportunities for everyone.
Those of us who have been blessed with more (and no, I am not a billionaire or close to it) should pay more. Bernie, look at what Bill Gates, Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos have created and look at the number of people employed thanks to them. South Carolina is fortunate to come early in the primary season. The Democrats have many good candidates to choose from but Bernie is not one of them.
As a lifelong former Republican I want a president who will unite us: black and white; male and female; gay and straight; the economically hard pressed and those with an abundance of resources. A vote for Bernie is a vote for four more years of hate, bigotry and division. Please South Carolinians cast your vote for a candidate who will bring us together because our greatness comes from our unity.
Rev. Alan C. French
Aiken