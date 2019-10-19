I woke up this morning sore and achy. I am an avid marathon runner and for 45 years old I am in incredible shape, but I woke up the other morning sore. I am a volunteer coach for my oldest son's 8U soccer team through the City of Aiken League. I have nine kids on my team and they are all their own ball of kinetic energy. I run up and down the field with my whistle and scream and cheer and jump until I have lost my voice. I have to say I love it, it's infectious to see their sweaty faces when they have scored or stopped a goal or ran a ball down field.
I did not sign up to coach initially, but I am a volunteer junkie. I volunteer for several political candidates as a canvasser and phone banker and hustler extraordinaire. I volunteer at various athletic events like the Augusta Half-Ironman; last year I had the pleasure to volunteer at the Friday check-in and participate in a relay on Sunday’s race. If you ever have body image issues or think you could never participate in an event, volunteer. Last year I checked in athletes and was in awe of the varying ages and sizes of people. I saw relay teams of mixed genders and levels of athleticism and it was great. As a volunteer you get a swag discount, too.
As a volunteer you have a chance to donate something greater than money– your time. The best part is, there is no limit or minimal requirement. Do you have a spare hour a week? I bet the Salvation Army in Aiken would love to have you. Do you find yourself binge watching Netflix on a Saturday? I bet ACTS would love you to help sort out the donations.
In a time when people are quick to be snarky and criticize our youth for being lazy or unengaged, I challenge you to volunteer. Get involved, every type of organization needs a volunteer.
Is your passion animals? Call the SPCA or the Aiken County Animal Shelter, I bet they need people to help care for the animals waiting for a forever home.
Do you miss your grandmother or great-uncle that recently passed? Find one of the many local assisted living places and see if you can go help out for an hour one evening. I guarantee you there is a person there that would love to share a story with you or even your children. Seniors love to help children craft; double down and engage your little ones.
If you put yourself out there, you will show your children or your neighbors that it doesn’t take much to lift up a community. You could end up influencing our next captains of industry or environmentalists or politicians. And the best part of all, maybe you will wake up sore like me, but with an incredible smile and a positive story to share.
Emilie DeGryse
Aiken