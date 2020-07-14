The spike of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is concerning and I applaud this publication for its daily updates keeping us informed. But the answer at this point is a community-based response, not more top-down mandates.
Mask ordinances now being passed by counties and municipalities are specific responses tailored to the unique circumstances of those areas. Columbia, Charleston and Greenville passed mask requirements – while Goose Creek and James Island voted them down. All of those decisions should be respected.
We all can do better by monitoring our symptoms and washing our hands before engaging with others rather than succumbing to draconian measures. I am grateful to Gov. McMaster for supporting the principle of Home Rule and resisting calls for additional restrictions and economic self-harm.
In real estate, we have taken actions to provide PPE to clients and have been diligent on disinfecting houses for showings at the sellers' comfort level – in other words we are tailoring our responses to local situations. Both the governor and our elected officials locally have consistently taken a measured approach, protecting the people while attempting to do minimum damage to the economy – recognizing the importance of local autonomy and individual liberty in the process.
To quote the signs around town: H.O.P.E. is what we need not mandates, because as the signs say: “Hang On Pandemics End;” we just don't need to end our democracy in the process.
Jane Page Thompson
Aiken