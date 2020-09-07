I want to thank Mr. Leader for confirming what I already knew about the virus. However, he still does not address my concerns. Perhaps a little more explanation is needed.
The nation's drastic protective actions earlier in the year were not about stopping the virus, but slowing the spread. This is what was meant by "flattening the curve," a slowing of the spread so as not to not overwhelm our medical system. When I submitted my letter on July 21, there were only 16 deaths in Aiken County. Now there are over 40, which raises the question about how effective the drastic measures back then really were, not to mention the masks now. It also illustrates my point – the virus is not going away. Nationwide, the death toll week to week is dropping rapidly (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm), but you would never know it from the news coverage.
Regardless of the new deaths, I reiterate my statement: Aiken City Council should immediately rescind the mask mandate, and Gov. McMaster should remove all restrictions on businesses and citizens. As for being arrested, the police will arrest you if you do not leave or put on a mask. How else can someone be fined or put in jail? I ask again: How do I prove to store staff and the police I cannot wear the mask because of a medical condition or religious reason? This uncertainty has kept me (and my spending) out of the city. You see, I follow the law by staying at home.
The one death no one seems to talk about is the economy. Any death in a family is a tragedy, but the loss of one's job or business is just as devastating, and it impacts all of us. I think it is high time we return to normal and get back to work. This means the burden of protection should now be on those who do not want the risk. Individuals who do not want the risk should stay at home. Businesses that want to require masks in their stores may continue to do so. It is time we make the decisions, not the politicians.
Richard Rustad
Aiken