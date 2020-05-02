The count of COVID-19 cases in Aiken is XX, with X deaths. The estimated number of cases is exponentially higher but untested and unknown. Perhaps, unknowable. The State of South Carolina is now at over xxx cases and xx deaths that are confirmed. Again, those who have experienced mild cases and spread the contagion remains unknown. The U.S. will have over a million cases by weeks end and 50,000 deaths. The highest of any nation on earth. Is this because of testing, or because we were late in responding to the threat?
This pandemic has a positive if that is possible to consider. It showed us our weaknesses. We failed to understand that in this day and age of technology and information, we remain even more vulnerable as people. We fail to critically examine that information. We adhere to a false narrative of sound bites and headlines. Truth is shaded by political ideology, and this has wounded us as a nation. We are divided.
The answer lies in leadership. We mustn't be blind sheep, yet we must collect as a flock to follow one that inspires us to move in the safest direction. This leadership encourages the masses through trust: honesty, compassion, dialogue, education, and articulate, intelligent, and appropriate communication. Our leadership has a great responsibility to all of us.
Only a responsible plan of action and dialogue will heal our wounded nation. Free us from the tyranny of political discord and restore our trust in our leadership.
Rebecca Lorraine
Aiken