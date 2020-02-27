Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, one of several White House staffers listening in on the conversation between President Trump and the president of Ukraine on July 25, 2019, provided testimony to the House Committee during the impeachment of president Trump. Vindman’s testimony was consistent with that of several other witnesses – that President Trump tried to get the Ukraine president to open an investigation of Joe Biden, a potential political opponent.
The chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission stated in July 2019 – “Let me make something 100% clear to the American public and anyone running for public office: It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election. This is not a novel concept.“
FOX News, seldom constrained by facts, began late last year an effort to discredit Vindman. Several of its TV personalities and their guests launched a barrage of negative comments about Vindman who was born in Ukraine, has 16 years of military service, had served in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart. Until recently Vindman was on the staff of the advisor to the president for national security affairs. The harangue included: questions about his loyalty; that Vindman was from the Soviet Union; that he was part of a deep state working against the president; that he was a Never Trumper bureaucrat deep state crybaby; and implied that he was possibly involved in espionage.
None of these comments and accusations had one kernel of truth. FOX News, a consistent apologist for the president, simply refused to accept the validity of Vindman’s testimony.
Fox News' inclination to fabricate and distort is historical. It may explain the results of a 2012 study conducted by Fairleigh Dickinson University which concluded that viewers who watched only FOX News had less knowledge of current events than anyone who had not tuned in to any news programs. The results of another study published in Forbes in 2016 showed similar results; the FOX viewer in this study had an average of between four and five sources of news. Nevertheless, those who had FOX as their primary news source were less likely to know, for example, the capital of Canada or to locate South Carolina on a map.
In sum, we have a president who has totaled more than 16,000 lies and misstatements being defended by a news organization which has a history of dishonest and biased reporting trying to discredit the testimony of a U.S. Army careerist. Former chief of staff for president Trump John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, recently said in an appearance at Drew University in New Jersey that when subpoenaed by Congress in the House impeachment hearings, Vindman told the truth. Kelly asserted that Trump indeed made military aid conditional on the Ukraine president’s help in digging up dirt on presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Frank Ruocco
Aiken