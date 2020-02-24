I would like to provide an update to my letter to the editor dated Feb. 19.
My prescription drug company representative was able to work with a very helpful representative from the Aiken Regional billing department. The result was I recently received a check last week from my prescription drug company for almost a complete refund.
I commend both the Aiken Regional billing department and my prescription drug company for working together to bring this matter to a satisfactory conclusion.
Robert Davidson
Aiken