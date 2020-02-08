Sadly, the average American citizen lacks a proper education on the U.S. Constitution, particularly the First Amendment regarding freedom of religion and the Second Amendment regarding the right of individual citizens to keep and bear arms. The left intentionally misinterprets the meaning of these amendments much the same way they pick and choose verses from the Bible in a lame attempt to convince people they're doing the Lord's work. (Spoiler alert – they're not.)
Confusion is generated by the left's focus on just the first clause in each amendment: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion" and "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State." Taken alone and without studying the writings of the Founding Fathers during the writing of and debate on the Bill of Rights, liberals make a semi-plausible argument for their side: Religion must be completely driven out of government, and only law enforcement and the military should have weapons.
However, we are aware of what the Founding Fathers meant when they wrote the words in the Bill of Rights, and the second clauses further clarify the meanings of the First and Second Amendments. In the First Amendment, the left ignores "or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." Religion does have a place in government, but the Federal government cannot establish a single faith as the official religion of our country.
Now for the second clause in the Second Amendment: "the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." The people referred to are all the individual citizens of the US. A militia is defined as a group of citizens who take up arms for a cause. Hence, ordinary citizens may keep (own and store at home) and bear (carry and wield) arms (weapons) to protect themselves from any threat. Furthermore, the definition of "well regulated" at the time was "working properly," which casts a different light from the left's view they can legally make it too prohibitive to own firearms. And yes, you can legally own a machine gun, a tank, even a fighter jet – but no nukes.
Richard Rustad
Aiken