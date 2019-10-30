Climate change and global warming are definitely invading our lives and causing extreme emotional ups, downs and confusion to the American people. The particular phenomenon I mention has nothing to do with the weather but is certainly causing a steamy, poisonous atmosphere. It’s called politics, though in actuality it’s more like death by asphyxia. The immediate danger is that this huge storm of accusations, threats, lies, vitriol and snarling wars is taking over the lives of the combative leaders of our country as the rest of us try to breathe clean air.
We have a rabid head honcho already ensconced on one side and several foaming-mouthed “wannabes” on the other. The miserable task of the nation is to listen to this roar of the water, wind and fire as it rolls in to obliterate all common sense. The greatness of our country depends on how much more of this we can take and how we can find the means to stop the huge wave of insanity from wiping out America’s heart.
My fervent hope is that someone will come forth with good sense and an agenda to bring lasting health back into our country. We need a truly visionary leader with the intelligence not only to ward off but obliterate this climate of hate that is drowning us.
Molly C. Gray
Aiken