I call Rep. Bill Taylor a friend, as I suspect most of you do, but, I just have to take exception to his letter to the editor on Sunday, Aug. 9. Please let me offer a differing perspective.
Taylor suggested our president has shown “outstanding management.” I say our country is poorly managed and the president is a poor CEO and poor commander.
I’ve heard private descriptions from his former Secretary of Defense, Chief of Staff and Secretary of Homeland Security. I’ve witnessed his daily rants and tweets, and we all can see his poor results. If I were an officer on a fiduciary board where he was CEO I would argue for his dismissal.
I have some idea of what leadership and management should deliver, having personally led large organizations both military and commercial. A CEO/commander should:
• Set an appropriate tone by example through what is said and what is done.
• Have a vision of success and explain it to clients and employees.
• Get things done which support the vision; the president releases a lot of words, shows a lot of activity but has achieved no meaningful long-term results.
• The CEO should bring together all elements of his company for efficiency and effectiveness. He must lift people up and enable them to achieve their best.
• The CEO must listen to the customer, coordinate across his leadership team, partner with adjacent sectors.
• The leader should have some empathy.
Our president does none of these things. I will not list here the many specific examples of his failures. They have been frequently reported, written about and described in sworn testimony.
His accomplishments have been only to divide us as a society, set states and citizens against each other, allow COVID-19 to run rampant throughout our country – we are the laughingstock of the world and prohibited from entering other’s borders. We are isolated from our allies and partners. He has debased the standards of truth, trust, empathy and humanity that used to make us great.
He is not a manager that anyone should emulate.
C. L. Munns
Aiken