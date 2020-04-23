Oil has cratered 70% as of Monday’s stock report and drug the market downward. I feel for the investors but as far as pain is concerned, I hope OPEC and the Russians get the brunt of the fallout.
Through private capitalist innovation in shale extraction, the U.S. has more than leveled the playing field. No thanks to the Obama administration we are no longer held hostage to the greedy foreign producers. The anti-capitalist liberal wing needs to look in the mirror and ask, could my government have accomplished such a feat?
Gil O’Brien
Aiken