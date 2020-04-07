It is very disheartening and deeply disappointing that a reputable columnist who writes for The Washington Post would persist in playing the blame-game with the coronavirus pandemic (Marc A. Thiessen, “Democrats needlessly delayed emergency aid for partisan gain”, March 25). We know, or should know, that there are two sides to every story, especially during the Great Partisan Divide that passes for American politics. You only hear the Republican side of the story from Thiessen.
Accusing Democrats of “taking the American economy hostage by blocking a $1.8 trillion bipartisan relief bill,” Thiessen lowers the level of debate even more with his inflammatory rhetoric. Doesn't “a bipartisan bill” need the support of both sides to be bipartisan? If legislation has the support of President Trump and the Republicans in Congress, but not the Democrats, it is not bipartisan, is it?
A $2 trillion spending bill is a lot of money – “the largest intervention in U.S. history,” according to Thiessen. This money includes cash payments to individuals and families with children and expanded unemployment benefits, plus financial relief for small- and medium-sized businesses to cover their payroll, rent, and related expenses. It is vital aid during this emergency, and an example of government at its best.
What about the other side of the story? Democrats decry some portions of the aid package as, “trickle-down economics” and “crony capitalism”. The bill creates a $500 billion economic stabilization program which Democrats call a slush fund for big corporations that the Trump administration could use at its discretion with little or no congressional oversight.
We know that President Trump has refused to disclose his financial interests. He has used trade tariff exemptions for the benefit of some companies viewed as friendly to him, and denied such benefits to some businesses viewed as unfriendly. So far, Trump has refused to use his emergency powers to require certain companies to produce essential medical supplies and equipment.
Congress would be derelict in its duty were it to authorize spending a huge amount of money with no strings attached and no accountability. We would be negligent in our responsibility as citizens, if we allowed either political party to use this crisis to benefit their side and interests, while harming our nation and the common good. Distrust of the king and his abuse of power are what caused our Founding Fathers to draft the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.
Anthony J. DiStefano
Aiken