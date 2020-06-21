On June 10, Jack DeVine wrote a column titled “Can we talk?” and I wish to take him up on that. Near the end of his column, he writes “Twitter decided that President Trump’s words incite division and now they insert warnings and supplementary ‘context’ to protect their readers.” He then complains that Twitter ignores “the cesspool of other angry, divisive messages” posted on their site. Evidently DeVine feels that the other people posting on Twitter are unfairly getting away with things that Trump is being called out on. I have two comments on all of this.
First, Trump’s postings on Twitter carry infinitely more weight than those of people who do not have the power of a president. Trump is able to set U.S. policy by merely posting on his Twitter account. As an example, angry about a caravan of migrants from Central America in October 2018, he tweeted “I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught. If unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!” Now, would the Trump administration even respond to the words of anyone posting something like this on Twitter?
Second, Trump has made many unfounded claims about people that he presumably dislikes. The latest example involves a recent tweet from Trump suggesting that Martin Gugino, who was shoved to the ground by Buffalo police during a protest outside city hall, is an Antifa provocateur. Trump’s tweet from June 9, 2020 at 8:34 AM is as follows.
“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75-year-old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”
The incident, captured on video, went viral and has sparked calls for fundamental reforms to American policing. In the video, an officer half the age of Gugino shoves him backwards and causes him to fall to the sidewalk, hitting his head. As Gugino lies unmoving and bleeding from his ear, the officer who pushed him is seen hurrying away. Gugino now remains in the Erie County Medical Center in serious condition, though he is no longer in the intensive care unit.
In his June 9 tweet, Trump stretches the boundaries of credulity by attempting to brand a retired septuagenarian as a follower of Antifa, whose adherents are generally much younger. This false accusation of Gugino is why Twitter needs to insert warnings when Trump provides bogus information with the sole intent of inciting his so-called base at the expense of others. This septuagenarian firmly believes that Twitter should continue to fact check Trump’s tweets under these conditions.
Jan A. Radder
Aiken