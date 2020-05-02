I'm writing about the deaf and hard-of-hearing. I don't mean the folks who are getting older and losing their hearing, but the deaf and hard-of-hearing who were born that way or some illness.
The U.S. has improved a lot on helping us. We can call our doctor or dentist on the videophone and an interpreter will relay what we are saying. We don't have to watch many movies anymore without knowing what is being said.
That is fine and good.
My complaint is we miss a lot of information that is sent out on the TVs when they are using closed captioned. The words are spelled wrong, or they use a different word. Then, when the presenter is explaining something the closed captioning will end before the person stops talking.
Take the governor telling us about the virus for example. The interpreter is hidden, or doesn't get through telling us what the man said. This is getting pretty bad.
I have many deaf friends who are complaining for improvements in that area. Also it's pretty annoying when you tell someone you didn't hear them and get "the deer in the headlights" look.
Recently some friends and I went to order take-out to support the "burger" places. The person at the window got upset that we didn't order over the drive-thru system. This has happened twice at different places. We will not try to visit those places anymore.
Ernest A. Hall
Aiken