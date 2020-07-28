The House Judiciary committee met July 28 to question Attorney General William Barr on various topics. Jerry Nadler, the chairman, delivered opening remarks which were a condemnation of Mr. Barr's reputation and performance, and an indictment that Mr. Barr was acting in the behalf of the president.
The TV news media – ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and CNBC – all covered the opening remarks. When the minority leader of the committee, Jim Jordan presented a montage that showed the rioting, arson, damage to buildings and people, and weapons of harm being used by the supposedly peaceful protestors, most of the major TV networks cutoff Jordan and returned to their normal programming.
What a cover up. The media was not showing the American people what is going on in the major cities of Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Atlanta, New York, Austin and Philadelphia. The rioting has been going for several months now, and the most recent attempt to stop it as enacted by the Federal Government has not been addressed by the above media, except to say that the federal actions have exacerbated the situation and made it worse.
The media do not address the rioting and anarchy in other major cities where there are no federal marshals, just the local governments. The TV news has not reported the facts about the conditions in our cities led by rioters, who only have one overall mission – to destroy our great history and our normal way of living. The Democrats, including Jerry Nadler, call all this rioting and damage to people and property an Antifa myth and not a reality.
What do the Aiken Standard readers really believe is the truth? Is there a cover up by the major media TV or not ? If so, change the channel to one that shows what is really going on.
A. Budnick
Aiken