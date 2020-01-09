As an independent voter, Marine Vietnam vet and former lawman, I would like to put something into perspective for all the Democrats and people who live in fear of their own shadows regarding the killing the known terrorist Iranian General Soleimani.
The fear mongers are worried about retaliation and new deaths because of our actions so, I have to ask, how many more people would be maimed or killed if you let a terrorists live to commit his acts of violence?
To put it into perspective, you have a known bank robber living in your neighborhood but you are afraid to tell the law. He kills a person on his last job and sits tight until he runs out of cash. Then he decides to kill and rob a neighbor down the street so he can survive. You knew he was a serious bad guy but you are afraid of retaliation so, you don’t take action while living in fear.
I find it despicable that there are so many yellow, spineless, weasels out in the world who would rather be beaten to death than to stand their ground and attempt to fight back or leave it to someone else to defend them because they are not wanting to stand up for themselves.
Being on a 100% disability from a combination of preexisting of war wounds and job related injuries I for one refuse to give in to despots and bullies. I would rather fight than switch.
One last thing, how was it the Iraqi government allowed Soleimani to walk around Iraq with impunity? Here we call it aiding and abetting.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville