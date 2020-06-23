We clearly live in the age of information, i.e. it seems to be all around us easily accessible at all times. Volumes of written and spoken words flood our minds and senses every day from social media, the news media, the internet and TV documentaries to highlight but a few. This information contains both true and false words.
Of course, words both true and false have been expressed by humans from the beginning of our existence to the present day. The use of false words, which includes lies and “alternative facts” has always been a problem for humans seeking the truth. Over 3,000 years ago the famous philosopher and teacher Socrates stated: “False words are not only evil in themselves, but they infect the soul with evil.”
For our own good, for the good of our country and the good of all humankind, it is always better to accept true words and reject false words. Our individual challenge is to sort them out. When you think about it, all positive human progress at any level is only possible with what is true and not what is false. Therefore, individual critical thinking must be applied to make human progress happen and not let falsehood undermine it. Letting others do the thinking for you will only stagnate or impede that progress.
The expression of true words can and will reap greater benefits more than any amount of false words. The expression of false words must be rejected and cast out as “evil.” It takes work but and we should all do it.
Ronald E. Ferris
Aiken