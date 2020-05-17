In a letter titled, “Letter writer read his mind,” in the Feb. 13, 2017 edition of the Aiken Standard, I stated that I was concerned about Donald Trump’s mental health. Not claiming to be a psychologist, it was plain to me in my way of thinking that he was not in good mental health.
The stable genius had problems.
All these women who claimed to be assaulted were liars, and now everyone who stands up to him is a liar. He is narcissistic and a misogynist. He blames everyone except himself for any problem we have. Right now he’s on China for our virus crisis.
In the campaign rallies, he worked the crowds into a frenzy with chants such as “lock her up.” Also, the way he insulted and lambasted the other Republican candidates, not to mention his lies and misstatements. Believe it or not, even Sen. Lindsey Graham had words to say about Trump during the campaign.
Being a golf buddy now, Graham’s a close Trump ally. It did not get better during the transition period with his selection of advisers and cabinet members. Of course, a lot of them are gone now like Steve Bannon, but Ivanka and Jared Kushner are still there. The remarks he made after the Charlottesville tragedy should not surprise anyone.
As of May 3 there have been 67,488 deaths due to the coronavirus yet Trump says the administration has done a spectacular job dealing with the crisis. If this man is in good mental health, I’m worried about the rest of us.
Jim McGaughy
Aiken