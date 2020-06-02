Due to the pandemic, the best thing we can do is take measures to protect ourselves, such as wearing masks, social distancing and staying at home as much as possible. Just reasonable advice for the average person.
Now, I have some advice for President Trump and that is you must win the election. The people of South Carolina will do all they can to help. If he can win in November, the statute of limitations will run out on a lot of his crimes because the Department of Justice has ruled a sitting president cannot be indicted. In other words, not you or me, but he’s above the law. Mr. President, get all your political skills in order and the best campaign team you can put together.
On the other hand, if you lose the election, you’re going to jail along with some of your associates and old friends. You will not have AG William Barr to protect you. Barr won’t even know you once you’re out of the White House like a lot of your past friends.
At least I’m not worried about Trump getting ill with the virus because he takes hydroxychloroquine daily. He doesn’t need a mask.
Jim McGaughy
Aiken