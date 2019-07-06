Mr. Jack DeVine’s recent column in the June 26 edition titled “Liar, liar pants on fire” is an interesting assessment, or more correctly a pity-party for Donald Trump’s status in the country. Devine states: ”Headliner in the everyone knows… the President of the United States is a pathological liar.” He further states that CNN, The New York Times and the Washington Post don’t like Trump. DeVine cites the Washington Post’s fact check reporting system has, thus far, identified both individually and specifically, some 10,000 plus false or misleading statements by Trump. Or, 12.2 times per day since he took office. Wow, that’s a lot of “alternative facts.”
And, as DeVine points out, The Washington Post’s fact check recordings are readily available online at washingtonpost.com/fact-checker/trump. The Post not only lists the false or misleading Trump statements, but also provides a detailed summary of why it made the determination, and then assigns a rating via its Pinocchio system. However, as DeVine suggests, you as readers of the Aiken Standard should explore what the Post has developed in its fact checker and judge for yourself as to the accuracy and truthfulness of their reporting. And, you may find, as Mr. DeVine also suggests, that there are counterpoints that can or could offset the Post’s determinations.
Another area for all of us to better understand and immerse ourselves in is the 400 plus page Mueller Report. It’s available at Amazon as an eBook or as a hard copy. It’s not an easy read, and I suspect few people have taken the time, or will take the time, to educate themselves in this endeavor. However, we will all have the opportunity to learn more of the Mueller Report, and of its oranges, on July 17 when Robert Mueller is scheduled to testify before Congress. Hopefully, those of us who are willing to voice our complaints and disagreements with the actions of the current administration will take this time to listen to his testimony.
One cannot help to consider Trump’s recent action regarding the incident of Iran downing one of our drones. We were all glued to the reporting of Trump’s decision to abort the Naval strike that his team had recommended as retaliation against Iran. However, as DeVine points out, as a former Naval person, the importance of integrity within the U.S. Naval Academy and how any attempt to deceive through word or action, usually leads to immediate expulsion. Given that, it is difficult to understand Trump’s disdainful response toward his “generals” when he scoffed that he was “belatedly” informed of the possible number of Iranian casualties. One has only to look at the number of generals that have left Trump to realize the void that exists between our military and his administration.
The question is, should we pity Trump as Mr. DeVine suggests or should we accept that Trump will always be Trump, and there is little if anything we can do to change him. I believe that we as citizens will make that decision come November 2020.
Fred Hoefle
Aiken