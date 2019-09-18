Mr. Devine wants us all to believe that Democrats are hoping for the worst because the worst will be to their political advantage. I would like to remind Mr. Devine that hope is not a plan – when the worst happens it's typically because of poor decisions by those responsible.
Just two examples: mass shootings because no action was taken to prevent them and international weakness because of unilateral withdrawals from agreements and accords that had given us strength in partnership.
When many voted for Trump they hoped for the best and others, who also hoped for the best – but expected the worst – found it difficult to understand, given Trump's background and statements, why anyone would vote for him. Now that the worst is panning out – despite Trump's pathetic attempts to deflect blame – the hope is that the deceived, who voted for Trump (and his political supporters) will see the truth.
Stephen Pearcy
Aiken