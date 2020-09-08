A plane “almost completely loaded with thugs” wearing black uniforms had come to Washington to disrupt the Republican National Convention.
The president’s opponent in the 2020 campaign, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., was being controlled by “people that you’ve never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows.”
Police officers like the one in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who shot an unarmed Black man seven times last week – leaving him paralyzed from the waist down – have a hard time with pressure and so “they choke, just like in a golf tournament, they miss a 3-foot.”
So is this someone who will protect the country? The president is delirious and incoherent; there is no other way to describe his behavior. Why do Trump supporters stand behind such an unstable man?
Frank Ruocco
Aiken