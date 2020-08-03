Over a 24-hour period the world saw nearly 260,000 new coronavirus cases – an all-time recorded. Deaths are also on the rise. The United States, Brazil, India and South Africa were responsible for more than 165,000 of the cases.
Trump said it included more than 11,000 new cases from Kyrgyzstan because of a change in reporting. Globally nearly 600,000 people have been killed by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Almost a quarter of the world's deaths have occurred in the U.S.
The Food and Drug Administration gave emergency approval to test for active COVID-19 using collected samples; up to four people can be tested together and if the results come back negative, officials will know that none of those tested has the virus.
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said sample pooling would let more Americans be tested more quickly while also preserving testing supplies.
Trump disagrees, calling it a hoax and downplayed the danger of the coronavirus. In a recent interview he said many cases are simply people who "have the sniffles."
In an interview on Fox News, Trump repeated, "They have the sniffles," adding "many of the sick are going to get better very quickly, very, very quickly.”
It seems to me Trump said the same thing back in February.
More than 3.7 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States, and more than 140,000 Americans have died to date. According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, hospitalizations are spiking in many parts of the United States, including right here in Aiken.
While the number of tests conducted has risen, new cases are rising at a faster rate. Trump again blamed everyone around him. He even blames President Barack Obama, falsely asserted that testing is to blame for the spike and that many of those cases shouldn't even be cases.
I wouldn't be surprised if Trump fires Dr. Fauci like he has done to so many people who once worked for the betterment of this country. Do you believe Trump is the best this great country has to offer? I don't. hopefully this train wreck will end soon.
Liam McGinley
Aiken