I would like to comment on Rep. Bill Taylor's, R-Aiken County, letter to the editor on Aug. 9 ("Don't be so fast to blame Trump"). I do not blame former President Obama; China; the WHO; individual state or local leaders; infected vacationers coming back from Europe; or even those who might be symptomless, virus spreaders flouting mask ordinances to show their solidarity with President Trump. I will not blame my loved ones if they inadvertently get infected and end up killing me in our currently, unmanaged virus situation. Trump has blamed several of these people and groups at various times depending on which of his potential voters he wants to stoke and to deflect blame from his own failures. Trump never takes the blame for anything bad and his individual actions seem to be more aimed at improving his reelection chances and his personal net worth than on what is good for the American people. On March 13, during our government's lagging ability to test Americans for the virus, Trump proclaimed "I don't take responsibility at all."
On Jan. 24, 2020 when Trump was trying to get China to reduce the steep tariffs imposed on U.S. agricultural products in retaliation for U.S. duties on Chinese goods, he tweeted "China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi! " Luckily for the farmers (big Trump supporters), they got taxpayer handouts to replace their lost revenue. As Trump continued to mismanage the handling of the pandemic in the U.S., China quickly became his primary scapegoat to deflect from his own failures. “As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China,” (Trump tweet on June 30).
I place the blame for the present uncontained virus spread in the U.S. and the resulting deaths on the only person with the power, resources and money to manage the pandemic and lead us out of it; namely, the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. I also blame the Republican-controlled Senate for choosing to place reelection and party agendas over the good of the American people when they did not remove Trump from office for blatant abuse of his powers earlier this year. I'd rather our president spent his time governing for the good of the American people rather that passing the buck (and blame) onto anyone and anything that is politically expedient at the moment. Rep. Taylor should not be worrying about Trump's reelection in November but rather working to implement sensible health measures (like increasing free testing, improving test response times, and implementing contact tracing) to reduce the spread of the virus here in Aiken County.
Mary Anton
Aiken